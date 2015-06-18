The Pope says Earth looks like 'an immense pile of filth'

Pope Francis is not too happy with how humans have treated the Earth.

Following the announcement of his encyclical on climate change, the Pope went on a tweet spree, calling out cultures that encourage consumerism and pollution.

The earth, our home, is beginning to look more and more like an immense pile of filth.

— Pope Francis (@Pontifex) June 18, 2015

These problems are closely linked to a throwaway culture.

— Pope Francis (@Pontifex) June 18, 2015

On Thursday, the Pope delivered his long-anticipated encyclical on climate change. In it, he called for action by governments and citizens to do their part to leave a lighter footprint.

“Climate change is a global problem with grave implications: environmental, social, economic, political and for the distribution of goods,” the Pope said, according to The New York Times. “It represents one of the principal challenges facing humanity in our day.”

The Pope’s climate change agenda could cause a headache for some politicians in the US that would rather not talk about climate change. Some high-profile lawmakers in the US have criticised the Pope for taking positions on issues outside of religion.

“I don’t go to mass for economic policy or for things in politics,” former Florida Governor Jeb Bush said earlier this week. “I’ve got another people helping me along the way with that.”

