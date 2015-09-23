Here's the moment when Pope Francis met Obama to start his historic US visit

Pope Francis has touched down in the US for a six-day sweep through Washington, New York, and Philadelphia.

President Barack Obama, along with a flurry of officials, greeted the pope at Joint Base Andrews.

Here’s the moment:

The White House will host Pope Francis on Wednesday, and the pontiff is scheduled to address a joint session of Congress on Thursday before he heads to New York.

Here are more photos of his arrival:

NOW WATCH: Obama has been getting the best of Trump for years



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.