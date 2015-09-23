Here's the moment when Pope Francis met Obama to start his historic US visit

Pope Francis has touched down in the US for a six-day sweep through Washington, New York, and Philadelphia.
President Barack Obama, along with a flurry of officials, greeted the pope at Joint Base Andrews.
Here’s the moment:
Breaking: President Obama welcomes @Pontifex to the U.S. http://t.co/0t3Bzdra5j pic.twitter.com/oB6yGQ12pz
— Mashable (@mashable) September 22, 2015
The White House will host Pope Francis on Wednesday, and the pontiff is scheduled to address a joint session of Congress on Thursday before he heads to New York.
Here are more photos of his arrival:
