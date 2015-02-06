Pope Francis: 'I don't know how to work a computer. What a shame!'

AP Photo/L’Osservatore Romano In this picture made available by the Vatican newspaper L’ Osservatore Romano, Wednesday, March 19, 2014, Pope Francis looks at the screen of a tablet computer to launch a tweet during his meeting at the Vatican with members of the Scholas Occurrentes Argentina, an organisation which promotes the formation of a global network of schools and other educational networks, of all levels and religions.

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has made a confession of sorts, telling a 16-year-old girl that he doesn’t have a clue about how to work a computer.

The 78-year-old Francis made the confession Thursday during a Google Hangout with several disabled kids from around the world. Francis responded to them from a Vatican audience hall during a conference of his Scholas initiative, which seeks to bring young people together via sports, art and technology.

The children involved showed Francis how they make use of technology, including braille keypads, tablets and video cameras.

Alicia, from Spain, asked Francis if he liked taking photos with his computer.

Francis replied: “Do you want me to tell you the truth? I’m a disaster with machines. I don’t know how to work a computer. What a shame!”

