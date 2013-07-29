Pope Francis Celebrates Mass With 3 Million People On Copacabana Beach In Rio [PHOTOS]

On Saturday Pope Francis, on a five-day trip to Brazil, gave some candid remarks about why so many people are leaving the Catholic faith.

This morning the Pontifex celebrated Mass with at least 3 million people on Copacabana beach.

Many people stayed overnight to secure a spot at the Holy Father’s final Mass of his trip.

pope brazilPope Francis blesses a family of four as he celebrates his final mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013.

The beach was packed for the service. Check it out:

brazil popePilgrims lie in sleeping bags at sunrise on Copacabana Beach ahead of Pope Francis’ Sunday mass in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013.
brazil popeCatholic faithful await the start of the final mass by Pope Francis as he arrives on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013.
brazil popeCatholic faithful gather for Pope Francis’ final mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013.
pope brazilPope Francis celebrates his final mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. Pope Francis, in a stunningly candid assessment of the state of the Catholic Church, said on Saturday it should look in the mirror and ask why so many people are leaving the faith of their fathers.
RTX122J1Pope Francis delivers his final mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013.

Here’s how most people watched the service:

pope brazilPope Francis celebrates mass as hundreds of thousands of faithful watch him on screens on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013.

