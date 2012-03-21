Pope Benedict XVI Has His Own Custom-Made Cologne Now

For a man of god, the Holy Father certainly has expensive tastes. Being the Vicar of Christ, he has access to the countless wealth of the church and certainly has the authority to spend it on what he wills. A custom cologne designed just for his own self though may be taking things a bit too far.



However that is exactly what the Bishop of Rome has ordained. The task has been assigned to celebrity perfume-maker Silvana Casoli which will make Pope Benedict XVI the only person on the planet to have his own fragrance. The scent shall never be duplicated again.

Casoli refused to comment on the details of her perfume (and refused to even give the name of the scent). The only thing that was picked up was that the scent was inspired by the pope’s love of “nature” and used a blend of fragrances from lime-wood, verbena and grass.

The 85 year old Pope is the head of the Roman Catholic church which with over a billion members is the worlds largest Christian church. The net worth of the Church could be said to be invaluable given the art and historical treasures that are stored within it.

Pope Benedict is said to love his material treasures given that he pays close attention to detail in his papal clothing. The current Pope has also re-introduced a number of items to his attire such as a fur-lined deep red cape. He is said to have wore Prada shoes and Gucci sunglasses shortly after being elected Pope (since denied by his entourage).

Silvana Casoli had previously created two perfumes for pilgrims on pilgrimages to Santiago de Compostela in Spain. The Water of Faith and Water of Hope were so popular amongst pilgrims that a few samples reached the Pope. The Holy See must have liked the smell, since Casoli was then given the task of creating a special cologne for the Pope. She took several months to create the scent.

“I realised that an essence like this had to have at its core something pure and clean, recalling the idea of peace,” she said. “I thought of the smells the pope would smell when praying at the Grotto of Lourdes” and about “his love for music, animals, green Bavarian forests.”

Seen here is Pope Benedict XVI upon being elected :



The Rich Times

