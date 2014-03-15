The 'Netflix For Pirated Movies' Is Gone For Good

Popcorn Time, the desktop app that streamed pirated movies to your computer, is no more according to a blog post on its website.

During the brief time it was available, the developers never acknowledged who they actually were. The anonymous blog post explains that the team was very proud of their creation and checked that it was legal four times ,but decided to pull it down to move on with their lives:

Popcorn Time is shutting down today. Not because we ran out of energy, commitment, focus or allies. But because we need to move on with our lives. Our experiment has put us at the doors of endless debates about piracy and copyright, legal threats and the shady machinery that makes us feel in danger for doing what we love. And that’s not a battle we want a place in.

The app began receiving attention on Monday, but presented a series of numerous challenges to Hollywood. Popcorn Time prevented users from having to wade through shady BitTorrent sites to find movies to watch. With a few clicks, you could view the latest movie on your laptop with varying quality. It was just like Netflix in many respects, but with an unlimited selection of stuff to watch.

