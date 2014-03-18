The 'Netflix For Pirated Movies' Is Back, And Its Creators Say It Will Never Die

A desktop app called Popcorn Time launched last week gaining considerable attention for presenting pirated streaming movies in a clean and easy to use format. It was essentially a Netflix for pirated movies.

By Friday, it was taken down. The anonymous team of developers wrote a blog post proclaiming their motivation was ‘we need to move on with our lives‘.

Now, Torrentfreak reported that a team of developers called YTS resurrected the project and officially relaunched it Sunday.

Business Insider reached out to the new team for comment about the future of Popcorn Time. They wouldn’t disclose their identities but voiced their opinions over email.

“The decision to close the project was against the community and users will, but fortunately, ideas never die and specifically this idea that wears an open source dress from day one,” the developers said.

YTS explained they were surprised that the original team dismantled the app so quickly. This new team’s goal was to make the app quickly available to everyone and make sure it was perfect without risking taking it down again. They concluded that their version would never die and new updates would be coming in the near future.

