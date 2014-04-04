Two Reasons Why Hollywood Can't Kill 'The Netflix For Pirated Movies'

It looks like Popcorn Time’s official website has returned.

The Windows, Mac, and Linux app that lets you stream pirated movies from the comfort of your own home is back in a website that looks similar to the first version. If you download the program, it works flawlessly and looks identical to the first interface.

Here’s why this return should terrify Hollywood.

Its an open sourced project

After experiencing a tumultuous rise and fall when it launched last month, the anonymous team of developers wrote they had to take the program down. Within a few days, another group of ambitious coders snatched the code from web hosting service Github and quickly created a new site called Time 4 Popcorn.

TechCrunch writes that the original code has been removed from Github. However, several forked versions exist out in the web. There’s nothing stopping another collective of developers from replicating the service and making their own site.

Popcorn Time will always attract an audience

Popcorn Time provides instant demand for viewers. You can instantly stream a movie in varying quality to your computer. The title could still currently be in theatres. Sites like Netflix and Amazon Prime have to follow a waiting period before they can add a new title to its massive library of content.

The combination of comfort and immediate access to new movies would certainly be enticing for people. Ticket prices are slowly climbing and it would be easier for people to stream the latest oscar nominated movie without needing to venture over to the closest theatre.

Hollywood will have a hard time shutting this down

Movie studios can’t crack down on every example of privacy. Hollywood can put pressure on developers but the open nature of the web means there is nothing stopping this program from continuing to exist.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.