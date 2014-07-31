The 'Netflix For Pirated Movies' Will Soon Work With Your Apple TV

Popcorn Time is a free streaming service that brings the familiar, easy-to-use Netflix interface into the realm of pirated media.

Popcorn Time works by allowing users to stream movies and TV shows without having to worry about deleting any incriminating evidence afterwards; Popcorn Time does all the dirty work for you.

You can already use Popcorn Time with your Chromecast, but starting today, Windows users will be able to stream Popcorn Time to their Apple TV, using AirPlay. Windows users that already have Popcorn Time on their computers will see their version automatically updated when the new release goes live.

Mac support will be reportedly ready next week.

It’s important to note that Popcorn Time operates in a legal grey area, but nonetheless, the service has gained a large following due to its intuitive Netflix-style interface, self-tidying service, and the ability to stream movies instead of having to wait for a torrent to download.

It doesn’t hurt that the service has also promised it “will never be taken down,” which can often be the case with other rival streaming services.

The new release with Apple TV support, called Beta 4.3, will be available later today over at Popcorn Time’s homepage.

