PopCap Mulling Over IPO

By M.H. Williams



If you’re looking to invest in social gaming, PopCap may have something coming your way. According to CNBC, the publisher of Bejeweled and Plants vs Zombies is currently thinking about an initial public offering. The company has shown steady growth since its creation and now may be the time to get Wall Street in on the action.

“I do think we’ll be ready internally. Whether the market is ready remains to be seen. … It has got to be right for us,” said PopCap president David Roberts.

The company sailed right over $100 million in revenue last year, with over 10 million games sold on the iOS platform alone. PopCap has been thinking about the switch from private to public for a while now, having already filed a Section 12 registration with the SEC.

“Whenever you file an S12, you’re pretty much guaranteed that someone will come and try to buy you,” he said. “Our goal is not about an exit at PopCap. It’s about creating this legacy of games that mean as much as ‘Monopoly’ and ‘Scrabble’ to the world.”

One thing that’s not coming this year is any new IP.

“Don’t hold your breath. We kill a lot of products before they go out the door,” he said. “If the team’s not jazzed about doing it, we don’t make them. It shows too much in the product if it’s forced labour.”

