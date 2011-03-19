PopCap Discounts iPhone And iPad Games, Will Donate Funds To Japan Earthquake Reflief

If you want to send aid to Japan but don’t know which charity to support, PopCap has a solution. The publisher behind such hits as Peggle and Plants vs. Zombies partnered with the Red Cross for a weekend sale on its iPhone and iPad games.



Beginning Saturday, March 19 at 12:01AM PT and ending at midnight PT on Sunday, March 20, PopCap’s iPhone and iPad games will cost $0.99 and $1.99, respectively. The list includes such hits as Bejeweled, Bookworm, Chuzzle, Peggle and Plants vs. Zombies, with all proceeds going to Japan.

“We recently opened an office in Tokyo, and while our Japan-based employees are safe and uninjured, we understand countless others in Japan need food, shelter, and medical attention,” said Ellen Marett, Senior Director of Workforce Culture at PopCap. “Given that Plants vs. Zombies reached #1 on the iPhone and iPad sales charts in Japan, it seemed like the most appropriate game to feature in this fundraising campaign.”

Be sure to spread the word to friends and family.

