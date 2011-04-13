How Facebook And The iPhone App Store Transformed PopCap's $100 Million Gaming Business

That’s the iOS App Store in blue, driving all the growth at PopCap mobile. More charts →

Photo: PopCap

PopCap, the gaming company behind hits like “Bejeweled” and “Plants vs. Zombies,” reached $100 million in revenue last year, up about 25% from 2009.We met with PopCap cofounder John Vechey and CEO David Roberts for an update this morning.



While desktop gaming is still the company’s biggest source of revenue, mobile is a close second and online and console gaming have both grown significantly at the company in the past few years.

Two important growth platforms for PopCap have been the Facebook gaming platform, where it’s one of the most popular game developers, and Apple’s iPhone App Store, where PopCap was the only company to have two games in the “top grossing apps” list last year.

We’ve borrowed a few charts from PopCap’s presentation deck to illustrate how these platforms have helped transform the casual gaming business.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.