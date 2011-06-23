PopCap About To Join The $1 Billion Club?

PopCap, the maker of popular casual games like Bejeweled and Plants vs. Zombies, is on the verge of a billion-dollar buyout, sources tell TechCrunch.



That’s a big number, but not insane — it’s a 10x multiple over PopCap’s $100 million revenue from last year.

So who’s the buyer?

Possibilities cited by the report include Zynga, a stateside video game maker like Electronic Arts, an Asian company that wants to break into the U.S. gaming market like China’s Tencent.

Or maybe it’s a big name company who wants to expand into social games — Google was recently hiring for a games product manager and last year bought (much smaller) social gaming company SocialDeck and in-game payments startup Jambool.

Microsoft also has a long relationship with PopCap, which is based in Seattle — Microsoft apparently tried to buy the company way back in 2002 for $5 million, but PopCap’s founders laughed off the deal. Good call.

