This pop-up camping tent takes less than 1 minute to set up [33% off]

Here’s a great deal right in time for summer.

The SandalWood Easy Popup tent is 33% off right now.

The tent is designed to house three people. It is moisture-, dust-and water-resistant, as well as UV protected.

It comes with double zipper entry, and the screen keeps all the gross bugs out. (Woo!)

Setting up the tent and putting it back together takes less than one minute.

“The Easy Pop Up Tent is just that… easy up and believe it or not, easy to fold/bend back ot its compact size… All in all, great buy,” one reviewer noted.

SandalWood easy pop up tent: $US89.95 $US59.95 [33% off]

