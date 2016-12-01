Pop-Tarts is releasing two Dunkin' Doughnuts-inspired flavours

Hollis Johnson Frosted Chocolate Mocha and Frosted Vanilla Latte Pop-Tarts.

Dunkin’ Doughnuts-flavored Pop-Tarts are hitting grocery store shelves this month.

On Thursday, Pop-Tarts’ parent company Kellogg announced that the company would be releasing limited edition Frosted Chocolate Mocha and Frosted Vanilla Latte Pop-Tarts flavours. Both flavours will begin shipping nationwide to retailers and grocery stores in the coming month.

The Chocolate Mocha Pop-Tarts feature chocolate-espresso filling and are topped with whipped cream-flavored frosting. We tried the snack and thought it tasted like an elevated s’mores Pop-Tart with a pleasant coffee aftertaste.

The Vanilla Latte flavour has a sweet vanilla filling and is topped with coffee frosting. This Pop-Tart had a much less prominent coffee taste with an overly-sweet flavour that was difficult to place. One tester said it reminded him of a “cheap stale cookie blended with an overly sweet coffee drink.” Had the box not been labelled “Vanilla Latte,” we wouldn’t have been able to guess the flavour.

Kellogg has turned to Pop-Tarts to boost its breakfast business as cereal sales have slumped in recent years. Last quarter, Kellogg’s launched A&W Root Beer and Orange Crush-flavored Pop-Tarts. The two limited time offerings increased Pop-Tart consumption by 1%, the company said.

