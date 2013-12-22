Pop-Stores Have Become The Saving Grace For Struggling Bricks And Mortar Retailers

Harper’s Bazaar Pop-Up Store In Westfield, Bondi Junction/ Getty Images.

Retailers are praising new initiatives undertaken by Sydney councils and landlords offering short term leases to allow designers to establish themselves as a temporary pop-up store.

Paddington, in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs, has recently experienced number of businesses choose the short-term option, which has seen store vacancies drop from 34 to 14 in three months, reports The Sydney Morning Herald.

Lord Mayor of Sydney, Clove Moore has shown her support for the pop-up concept and says its gives retailers a chance to test the market.

“Short-term activation of empty retail spaces allows new business owners and brands to test new markets and products, and can create a ‘destination’ shopping experience,” Moore told The SMH.

Read more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.