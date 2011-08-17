POP QUIZ: Which Popular Commenter Said Bernanke Is Lucky He Hasn't Been Hanged?

The media is aghast at Rick Perry’s comments about Bernanke and monetary easing being a form of treason.



But why the shock?

Anyone remember this WSJ column from interest rate guru Jim Grant?

Ben S. Bernanke doesn’t know how lucky he is. Tongue-lashings from Bernie Sanders, the populist senator from Vermont, are one thing. The hangman’s noose is another. Section 19 of this country’s founding monetary legislation, the Coinage Act of 1792, prescribed the death penalty for any official who fraudulently debased the people’s money. Was the massive printing of dollar bills to lift Wall Street (and the rest of us, too) off the rocks last year a kind of fraud? If the U.S. Senate so determines, it may send Mr. Bernanke back home to Princeton. But not even Ron Paul, the Texas Republican sponsor of a bill to subject the Fed to periodic congressional audits, is calling for the Federal Reserve chairman’s head.

