This is not news, but it really caught our eye.



The #1 index in the world this year is… The MSE Top 20 Index, a big-cap index from Mongolia, which has been a darling of “frontier” investors for a while.

But here’s the crazy part. It’s down by about 33% since February!

Check that data at Bloomberg.

