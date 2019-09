We were just looking at Doug Short’s weekly market update, and were reminded of a fact that doesn’t get that much attention: Of the big global stock markets, India’s SENSEX has had by far the best millennium so far.



The Bombay Sensex is up over 220%, whereas the next-best performing market, China, is up only around 71%.

Click to enlarge.

Photo: Doug Short

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.