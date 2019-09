We just mentioned MolyCorp’s dud of an earnings report, but there’s no denying that the rally in underlying rare earth prices has been unreal.



Check out this table from the 10-Q.

Quick! Someone make a Cerium ETF. (Cerium, btw, is used in catalytic converters).

