POP QUIZ: Guess Which City Has Had The Best Year For Home Prices

Photo: crashtestaddict via flickr

No, not Washington DC, but rather a city that was helped out a lot by Washington DC.From the just-released Case-Shiller home price index release:



“The Midwest is one region that really stands out in terms of recent relative strength. Chicago, Detroit and Minneapolis have all posted very sharp monthly increases going back to May. These markets were some of the weakest during the crisis, particularly Detroit. But as of August 2011, Detroit is the healthiest when viewed on an annual basis. It is up 2.7% versus August 2010. Prices there are still back to their 1995 levels, but the recent pickup in the US auto industry may finally be helping.

