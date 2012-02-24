POP QUIZ: Guess The Fastest Growing Restaurant Chain In America

From a new report from Barclays, the fastest growing private restaurant chains.



Note that this is private restaurants: If Chipotle were on there, it’d be in fourth place at 23% according to Barclays.

Regardless, Five Guys Burgers and Fries tops the list despite the fact that burger restaurants have a more widespread penetration than any other concept. There is approximately one burger joint for every 2,700 people.

A few other things we learned from the report:

Following burgers, the next biggest category of restaurant is bakery coffee shop: There are over 77,000 of those.

Five Guys is still only the 14th biggest burger/sandwich chain.

The biggest family/casual dining chain is IHOP, which continues to grow at a 5.5% annualized rate. Denny’s is the second biggest in that category, and it has been shrinking in recent years.

In terms of restaurant concept growth, Asian appears to be the fastest growing category. It includes names like Panda Express and PF Chang’s China Bistro. Overall these restaurants are growing at over 12% per year.

