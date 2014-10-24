The 18 Most Cliché Halloween Costumes Of 2014

Morgan CampbellEveryone is going to want to be Elsa from ‘Frozen’ — that doesn’t mean you have to be, too.
Halloween is right around the corner, which means that you’re probably desperately searching for last-minute costume ideas.
But that’s no excuse for being unoriginal.
Every year, there are those costumes that you can’t seem to escape. How many twerking Mileys and Macklemores did you see last year?
Exactly.
Here are this year’s pop culture costumes you’ll want to avoid.
Pharrell's hat was everywhere this year -- it even has a Twitter account. We've all had enough of Pharrell's hat.
With the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie and cartoons, you can be sure every kid and their mother will be dressing up as the reptilian crime fighters.
Beyonce and Jay Z are already taking over the world. You don't need to let them take over your Halloween, too.
Speaking of couples costumes, Kimye costumes will be everywhere. Expect a lot of Vogue cover recreations.
Nicki Minaj and her anaconda made a splash at this year's Video Music Awards. But 'you don't want none' of this cliché costume.
Orange Is The New Black season two came out this year, and everyone binge-watched it. But don't take the easy way out by dressing up as Dandelion.
Olaf is cute, but we're sure you could come up with a better costume than a snowman in the middle of October.
Chris Pratt's Star-Lord was a hit with kids and adults alike, which means a whole lot of copy-cats running around this Halloween.
You probably don't have cheekbones like Angelina Jolie so don't bother trying to emulate the evil fairy in 'Maleficent.'
A new Captain America movie this year means a new crop of little Captains this Halloween. Show your patriotism another way.
Taylor Swift's 'Shake It Off' personas seem like great costumes...which is why everyone will be wearing them.
Ariana Grande is really into dressing up as a cat. But you should probably avoid dressing up as her if you want to be original.
