The 18 Most Cliché Halloween Costumes Of 2014

Morgan Campbell Everyone is going to want to be Elsa from ‘Frozen’ — that doesn’t mean you have to be, too.

Halloween is right around the corner, which means that you’re probably desperately searching for last-minute costume ideas.

But that’s no excuse for being unoriginal.

Every year, there are those costumes that you can’t seem to escape. How many twerking Mileys and Macklemores did you see last year?

Exactly.

Here are this year’s pop culture costumes you’ll want to avoid.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.