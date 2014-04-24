This Map Shows New York's Best Bars For Cocktail Snobs

There may be thousands of places to drink in New York City, but that doesn’t mean every bar is worth a visit.

Pop Chart Lab, the same Brooklyn-based graphic design studio behind the Whiskey chart, is back with a new print titled The Distinguished Drinkeries of New York City — a handy guide to the most refined places in New York to get boozy.

The curated map features more than 200 artisanal cocktail lounges, wine bars, biergartens, tequila bars, and whiskey joints, from Manhattan’s Death and Company to Dutch Kills in Queens. Each location is even helpfully colour-coded by type of establishment.

The print is on sale at Pop Chart Lab for $US29. Mobile users can click here to see a larger image of the map.

