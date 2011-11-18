Pop! Angie's List Jumps 24 per cent In IPO

Photo: Angie’s List

Angie’s List is on the market!It’s now trading at $16.05 as of 11:30 a.m. EST. The company’s underwriters priced the shares at $13.



That’s a jump of around 24 per cent. It’s softer than Groupon’s initial pop, but that euphoria quickly wore off.

Angie’s list compiles service provider recommendations from users that have to verify their identities. The company filed to go public in August and raise up to $75 million.

