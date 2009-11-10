Curse Of The New HQ

If you hear a CEO say it’s time to build a new headquarters, watch out.



There’s a long and inglorious history of companies building new homes for themselves, only to have their businesses collapse a few years later.

Or in the case of some poor souls, a few months.

This is why, last week, when we wrote about Yahoo’s planned move into a massive new headquarters, we implored Carol Bartz to do all she could to reverse course. You never know what the curse could do.

For another example, take the New York Times Company. In a story on Arthur Sulzberger, Mark Bowden wrote in Vanity Fair, “Whether owing to hubris or sheer distraction, the erection of a new headquarters often seems to spell trouble for corporations.”

He couldn’t have hit the nail more squarely. The Times built a 52-floor monolith as the foundation of its business was being torn asunder. Just two years after the company moved in, it essentially used the building as collateral to get cash to keep from going under.

The Times isn’t the only media company in New York. There’s others, like Conde Nast and Hearst, who have grand, decadent monuments that look silly in the age of cost cutting and secular business problems.

Tech companies have an embarrassing track record in this department, as well. fuelled by the dot-com boom, they thought the good times would be infinite, and the space for employees would have to be equally large.

Take Inktomi, for instance. Once a dot-com era star, it quickly burned up. Unfortunately, it flamed out right around the time it decided it needed to build a new headquarters, laying off employees. The leases put it on the hook for hundreds of millions of dollars, which helped take the company down.

Even financial titans can get hit. It’s an awkward tale from the financial crisis of 2008, and you probably know it, but we won’t spoil it for you.

