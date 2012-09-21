SPOTTED: Mercedes SLS AMG With Gull-Wing Doors

Kevin Smith, a reporter for SAI at Business Insider, spotted this Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG outside our office earlier this week.



The care has gullwing doors, a top speed of 198 mph, and a price tag of $200,000.

It’s also parked too far from the curb.

It’s hardly atrocious, but with a ride this nice, it pays to take the extra minute and get closer to the curb, before an errant taxi or cyclist does any damage.

Photo: Kevin Smith

