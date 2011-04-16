The Most Impoverished Countries In The Developed World

Photo: wikimedia commons

Since the mid-1980s, countries like UK, Japan and Israel have seen a steep increase in poverty rates, according to a new OECD report that looks at poverty across its member countries.We ranked high-income OECD economies based on their poverty rate and culled historical data to give a bigger picture of poverty in member nations.



These countries, considered to be developed, had poverty rates that exceeded the OECD average of 11.1%.

Chile for instance witnessed a drop in its poverty rate, but at 18.9% a vast portion of its population remains impoverished. Read on to see which countries have large impoverished populations.

Note: This list only considers OECD countries. Data released April 12, 2011.

#15 United Kingdom Late-2000s poverty rate: 11.3%

Mid-1980s poverty rate: 6.9% Annual change since the mid-1980s: +2.2% Poverty rate refers to percentage of persons living with less than 50% of median equivalised household income, late-2000s, according to OECD #14 Canada Late-2000s poverty rate: 11.4% Mid-1980s poverty rate: 11.8%

Annual change since the mid-1980s: -0.2%

Poverty rate refers to percentage of persons living with less than 50% of median equivalised household income, late-2000s, according to OECD #13 Italy Late-2000s poverty rate: 11.4% Mid-1980s poverty rate: 10.3%

Annual change since the mid-1980s: +0.4%

Poverty rate refers to percentage of persons living with less than 50% of median equivalised household income, late-2000s, according to OECD #12 Greece Late-2000s poverty rate: 12.6% Mid-1980s poverty rate: 13.4% Annual change since the mid-1980s: -1.1%

Poverty rate refers to percentage of persons living with less than 50% of median equivalised household income, late-2000s, according to OECD #11 Portugal Late-2000s poverty rate: 13.6% Mid-1980s poverty rate: 14.6%

Annual change since the mid-1980s: -1.3%

Poverty rate refers to percentage of persons living with less than 50% of median equivalised household income, late-2000s, according to OECD #10 Spain Late-2000s poverty rate: 13.7% Mid-1980s poverty rate: 14.1%

Annual change since the mid-1980s: -0.2%

Poverty rate refers to percentage of persons living with less than 50% of median equivalised household income, late-2000s, according to OECD #9 Estonia Late-2000s poverty rate: 13.9% Mid-1980s poverty rate: N/A Annual change since the mid-1980s: N/A

Poverty rate refers to percentage of persons living with less than 50% of median equivalised household income, late-2000s, according to OECD #8 Australia Late-2000s poverty rate: 14.6% Mid-1980s poverty rate: 11.4% Annual change since the mid-1980s: +1.9%

Poverty rate refers to percentage of persons living with less than 50% of median equivalised household income, late-2000s, according to OECD #7 Korea Late-2000s poverty rate: 15% Mid-1980s poverty rate: N/A Annual change since the mid-1980s: N/A

Poverty rate refers to percentage of persons living with less than 50% of median equivalised household income, late-2000s, according to OECD #6 Japan Late-2000s poverty rate: 15.7% Mid-1980s poverty rate: 12% Annual change since the mid-1980s: +1.3%

Poverty rate refers to percentage of persons living with less than 50% of median equivalised household income, late-2000s, according to OECD #5 Turkey Late-2000s poverty rate: 17% Mid-1980s poverty rate: 16.4%

Annual change since the mid-1980s: +0.2%

Poverty rate refers to percentage of persons living with less than 50% of median equivalised household income, late-2000s, according to OECD #4 United States Late-2000s poverty rate: 17.3% Mid-1980s poverty rate: 17.9%

Annual change since the mid-1980s: -0.1%

Poverty rate refers to percentage of persons living with less than 50% of median equivalised household income, late-2000s, according to OECD #3 Chile Late-2000s poverty rate: 18.9% Mid-1980s poverty rate: 20.2%

Annual change since the mid-1980s: -0.7%

Poverty rate refers to percentage of persons living with less than 50% of median equivalised household income, late-2000s, according to OECD #2 Israel Late-2000s poverty rate: 19.9% Mid-1980s poverty rate: 11.9%

Annual change since the mid-1980s: +2.2%

Poverty rate refers to percentage of persons living with less than 50% of median equivalised household income, late-2000s, according to OECD #1 Mexico Late-2000s poverty rate: 21% Mid-1980s poverty rate: 20.7% Annual change since the mid-1980s: +0.1%

#1 Mexico Late-2000s poverty rate: 21% Mid-1980s poverty rate: 20.7% Annual change since the mid-1980s: +0.1%

Poverty rate refers to percentage of persons living with less than 50% of median equivalised household income, late-2000s, according to OECD

