The Most Impoverished Countries In The Developed World

Since the mid-1980s, countries like UK, Japan and Israel have seen a steep increase in poverty rates, according to a new OECD report that looks at poverty across its member countries.We ranked high-income OECD economies based on their poverty rate and culled historical data to give a bigger picture of poverty in member nations.
These countries, considered to be developed, had poverty rates that exceeded the OECD average of 11.1%.
Chile for instance witnessed a drop in its poverty rate, but at 18.9% a vast portion of its population remains impoverished. Read on to see which countries have large impoverished populations.
Note: This list only considers OECD countries. Data released April 12, 2011.
Late-2000s poverty rate: 11.3%
Mid-1980s poverty rate: 6.9%
Annual change since the mid-1980s: +2.2%
Late-2000s poverty rate: 11.4%
Mid-1980s poverty rate: 11.8%
Annual change since the mid-1980s: -0.2%
Late-2000s poverty rate: 11.4%
Mid-1980s poverty rate: 10.3%
Annual change since the mid-1980s: +0.4%
Late-2000s poverty rate: 12.6%
Mid-1980s poverty rate: 13.4%
Annual change since the mid-1980s: -1.1%
Late-2000s poverty rate: 13.6%
Mid-1980s poverty rate: 14.6%
Annual change since the mid-1980s: -1.3%
Late-2000s poverty rate: 13.7%
Mid-1980s poverty rate: 14.1%
Annual change since the mid-1980s: -0.2%
Late-2000s poverty rate: 13.9%
Mid-1980s poverty rate: N/A
Annual change since the mid-1980s: N/A
Late-2000s poverty rate: 14.6%
Mid-1980s poverty rate: 11.4%
Annual change since the mid-1980s: +1.9%
Late-2000s poverty rate: 15%
Mid-1980s poverty rate: N/A
Annual change since the mid-1980s: N/A
Late-2000s poverty rate: 15.7%
Mid-1980s poverty rate: 12%
Annual change since the mid-1980s: +1.3%
Late-2000s poverty rate: 17%
Mid-1980s poverty rate: 16.4%
Annual change since the mid-1980s: +0.2%
Late-2000s poverty rate: 17.3%
Mid-1980s poverty rate: 17.9%
Annual change since the mid-1980s: -0.1%
Late-2000s poverty rate: 18.9%
Mid-1980s poverty rate: 20.2%
Annual change since the mid-1980s: -0.7%
Late-2000s poverty rate: 19.9%
Mid-1980s poverty rate: 11.9%
Annual change since the mid-1980s: +2.2%
Late-2000s poverty rate: 21%
Mid-1980s poverty rate: 20.7%
Annual change since the mid-1980s: +0.1%
