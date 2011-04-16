The Most Impoverished Countries In The Developed World

Mamta Badkar
Face of poverty

Photo: wikimedia commons

Since the mid-1980s, countries like UK, Japan and Israel have seen a steep increase in poverty rates, according to a new OECD report that looks at poverty across its member countries.We ranked high-income OECD economies based on their poverty rate  and culled historical data to give a bigger picture of poverty in member nations.

These countries, considered to be developed, had poverty rates that exceeded the OECD average of 11.1%.

Chile for instance witnessed a drop in its poverty rate, but at 18.9% a vast portion of its population remains impoverished. Read on to see which countries have large impoverished populations.

Note: This list only considers OECD countries. Data released April 12, 2011.

#15 United Kingdom

Late-2000s poverty rate: 11.3%

Mid-1980s poverty rate: 6.9%

Annual change since the mid-1980s: +2.2%

Poverty rate refers to percentage of persons living with less than 50% of median equivalised household income, late-2000s, according to OECD

#14 Canada

Late-2000s poverty rate: 11.4%

Mid-1980s poverty rate: 11.8%

Annual change since the mid-1980s: -0.2%

#13 Italy

Late-2000s poverty rate: 11.4%

Mid-1980s poverty rate: 10.3%

Annual change since the mid-1980s: +0.4%

#12 Greece

Late-2000s poverty rate: 12.6%

Mid-1980s poverty rate: 13.4%

Annual change since the mid-1980s: -1.1%

#11 Portugal

Late-2000s poverty rate: 13.6%

Mid-1980s poverty rate: 14.6%

Annual change since the mid-1980s: -1.3%

#10 Spain

Late-2000s poverty rate: 13.7%

Mid-1980s poverty rate: 14.1%

Annual change since the mid-1980s: -0.2%

#9 Estonia

Late-2000s poverty rate: 13.9%

Mid-1980s poverty rate: N/A

Annual change since the mid-1980s: N/A

#8 Australia

Late-2000s poverty rate: 14.6%

Mid-1980s poverty rate: 11.4%

Annual change since the mid-1980s: +1.9%

#7 Korea

Late-2000s poverty rate: 15%

Mid-1980s poverty rate: N/A

Annual change since the mid-1980s: N/A

#6 Japan

Late-2000s poverty rate: 15.7%

Mid-1980s poverty rate: 12%

Annual change since the mid-1980s: +1.3%

#5 Turkey

Late-2000s poverty rate: 17%

Mid-1980s poverty rate: 16.4%

Annual change since the mid-1980s: +0.2%

#4 United States

Late-2000s poverty rate: 17.3%

Mid-1980s poverty rate: 17.9%

Annual change since the mid-1980s: -0.1%

#3 Chile

Late-2000s poverty rate: 18.9%

Mid-1980s poverty rate: 20.2%

Annual change since the mid-1980s: -0.7%

#2 Israel

Late-2000s poverty rate: 19.9%

Mid-1980s poverty rate: 11.9%

Annual change since the mid-1980s: +2.2%

#1 Mexico

Late-2000s poverty rate: 21%

Mid-1980s poverty rate: 20.7%

Annual change since the mid-1980s: +0.1%

