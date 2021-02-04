The poorest 40% of Americans could receive benefits of over $3,000 under Biden's stimulus plan, new report finds

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) President Joe Biden speaks before signing executive orders on his first day in White House on January 21, 2021.

The direct stimulus payments, expanding the child tax credit, and expanding the Early Income Tax Credit, would provide direct aid to 99% of the bottom households.

Spending on the three provisions will increase GDP by about $US172 billion, the report found.

President Joe Biden’s $US2 trillion stimulus plan would provide over $US3,000 in benefits to households in the bottom 40% of incomes, according to the Penn Wharton Budget Model.

In a report released on Wednesday, the Penn Wharton Budget Model found that three provisions of Biden’s stimulus plan â€” extending the child tax credit, direct stimulus payments, and extending the Earned Income Tax Credit â€” together would cost $US595 billion in 2021 and provide direct aid to 99% of households in the bottom 80% of the income distribution.

“For those in the bottom 20 per cent of the income distribution, the direct payments combined with the CTC and EITC expansions alone would boost after-tax incomes by over 50 per cent,” the report said.

Biden’s plans to provide $US1,400 stimulus checks, along with extending tax credits, continue to be debated by lawmakers and experts. The president on Wednesday indicated that he is willing to compromise on the eligibility â€” but not the size â€” of the stimulus payments, which counter the Republican proposal of $US1,000 checks.

$600 is simply not enough when you have to choose between paying your rent and putting food on the table. That’s why my American Rescue Plan finishes the job of getting $2,000 to folks who need it most. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 30, 2021

And in terms of the child tax credit, economists have disagreed on the merits of a monthly, fully refundable credit, but Democrats have drafted legislation to issue $US300 monthly payments as part of the ongoing pandemic relief efforts.

The report estimated that spending on the three mentioned provisions will increase GDP by about $US172 billion, or 0.8%.

