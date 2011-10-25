Poor Whitney Tilson: Netflix Soared After He Shorted It--And As Soon As He Covered, It Collapsed

You have to feel bummed for hedge fund manager Whitney Tilson.



Today after the bell, Netflix shares are getting killed, losing 28% after earnings. The stock is at $85.

That’s 61% below where Whitney Tilson covered his famous short on February 2010.

It’s also 50% lower than it where last December 20, when CEO Reed Hastings wrote an open letter to Tilson urging him to cover his short.

Photo: Stockcharts.com

