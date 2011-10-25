Poor Whitney Tilson: Netflix Soared After He Shorted It--And As Soon As He Covered, It Collapsed

Joe Weisenthal

You have to feel bummed for hedge fund manager Whitney Tilson.

Today after the bell, Netflix shares are getting killed, losing 28% after earnings. The stock is at $85.

That’s 61% below where Whitney Tilson covered his famous short on February 2010.

It’s also 50% lower than it where last December 20, when CEO Reed Hastings wrote an open letter to Tilson urging him to cover his short.

