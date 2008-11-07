Poor Plastic Surgeons Reduced To Giving Two-Fers, Botox Specials

Brace yourselves. Looks like the poorer everyone gets the uglier and older everyone’s going to look!



NYT: In light of drastic consumer cutbacks on spending, some dermatologists, facial surgeons and plastic surgeons are promoting the kinds of markdowns, coupons or two-fers you might expect to find in supermarket circulars — complete with restrictions like “offer not good with any other promotion.”

And it’s not just injection specials. The Web sites of some surgeons list promotions like $500 off a single operation or $1,000 off a combination of body or facial surgeries.

Consumers pay cash up front for cosmetic procedures and, because the treatments are medically unnecessary, they are typically not covered by insurance, which explains why doctors’ marketing efforts can resemble a department store white sale.

“Giving $1,000 off, you are going to see more of that,” said Dr. Lawrence S. Reed, a plastic surgeon in Manhattan who does not offer deals on surgery. Dr. Reed said that all upscale businesses — including plastic surgeons’ offices — are seeking creative marketing strategies to stay afloat.

What’s next? Buying homes on layaway??

