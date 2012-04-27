Poor Mark Sanchez Got Booed At The Knicks Game Last Night

Cork Gaines

Poor Mark Sanchez. First Tim Tebow. And now he is being booed by his hometown fans. 

Sanchez and Santonio Holmes were shown on the jumbotron last night at the Knicks game, and the fans gave them a loud round of boos.

Unfortunately this occurred during a commercial break, so no video. But lucky for us, we have Twitter. To the Tweets we go (via Huffington Post)…

 

 

 

