Poor Mark Sanchez Got Booed At The Knicks Game Last Night

Poor Mark Sanchez. First Tim Tebow. And now he is being booed by his hometown fans.



Sanchez and Santonio Holmes were shown on the jumbotron last night at the Knicks game, and the fans gave them a loud round of boos.

Unfortunately this occurred during a commercial break, so no video. But lucky for us, we have Twitter. To the Tweets we go (via Huffington Post)…

Boos for Mark Sanchez & Santonio Holmes at MSG! #Jets — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) April 26, 2012

Showed Sanchez and Holmes sitting together at Knicks game they were booed and laughed it off — Pete Prisco (@PriscoCBS) April 26, 2012

At Knicks game, they put Sanchez up on the screen and people booed. Then Chris Snee from the Giants and the place goes nuts. Kate Upton too — hocakes (@D_boog) April 26, 2012

