Poor Larry Ellison: No One Will Sell Him An NBA Team

Photo: AP

Grizzlies owner Michael Heisley has told Larry Ellison to stop calling.Ellison was trying yet again to buy an NBA team.



Heisley pulled the plug on negotiations with Oracle’s CEO because Ellison was interested in moving the Grizzlies from Memphis to San Jose, Calif.

“We’re not even considering Ellison,” Heisley told the Memphis Commercial Appeal newspaper. “This team cannot be moved.”

Poor Larry. He had reportedly tried to buy the team two other times over the years. He was also turned away from buying the Golden State Warriors and the New Orleans Hornets over the past two years.

