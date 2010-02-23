Poor High School Seniors Now Have To Make YouTube Videos For College Applications

Sad news from the New York Times today — apparently some colleges are “allowing” High School seniors to include “optional” YouTube videos in their admissions applications.



Of course, to a high school senior trying to get into college (and his or her parents) there’s nothing that’s “allowed” or “optional” that isn’t figured to be a secret requirement.

So that means the YouTube admissions video could someday become as much of the getting-into-college process as the college essay.

At Tufts University, for example, 1,000 out of 15,000 applicants submitted a video.

It’s all great news for Google’s video-sharing site YouTube, which has become such a part of every day life that using it could be required in this way. But we feel for the seniors. Don’t colleges know that it takes an hour of editing for every minute of video?

Here are few examples >

