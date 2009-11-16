Poor Guy Spends 12.5 Hours With His Girlfriend In Line For Jimmy Choos

This weekend, shoe-lovers around the world went crazy for a new line of shoes from Jimmy Choos being sold at H&M at bargain-basement prices.



The promotion was so popular, that shoppers spent hours and hours in line. One of them was a fellow Will Cubberley, who will probably never stop getting teased by his friends, after UK’s The Daily Mail reported that he spent 12.5 hours in line with his girlfriend.

But maybe it was fun time, and besides at only £80, maybe it was worth it?

Perhaps. According to a separate report, the shoes were being sold on eBay for twice that much. That’s $133 in profit for 12 hours of waiting, which is not great, but at the same time, if you’re young, it’s not totally ridiculous.

(Picture via Twitter user applemackenzie)

