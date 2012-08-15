Poor Eric Schmidt, No One Wants To Get Married In His Home Anymore Because Kim Kardashian Did It

Photo: Business Insider illustration

Apparently no one wants to get married in Eric Schmidt’s home anymore because Kim Kardashian did it, at least according to a new report from Radar Online.Google’s executive chairman owns a gorgeous $20 million estate in Montecito, California which he rents out for weddings. But ever since Kardashian married New Jersey Net Kris Humphries there, the weddings have dried up.



“Since Kim married Kris at Eric’s Montecito home, no one wants to get married there any more,” a source told Radar. “They saw that Kim’s marriage lasted just 72 days – and they just don’t want the same fate happening to them.”

Schmidt reportedly blames the Kardashians for the turn of events and is even considering selling the home.

