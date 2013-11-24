A Startup In Los Angeles Want Founders To Ditch Their Stuffy Offices And Pay To Work Poolside Instead

Poolsidepreneur One of the locations advertised on Poolsidepreneurs

There’s a new “luxury” work space that wants entrepreneurs to get out of their homes and offices and code in enviable locations instead.

Poolsidepreneurs was founded in Los Angeles. For $US99 per month, you can work in the fresh outdoors, hotels and lounges around your city (the founders wants to launch Poolsidepreneurs in 14 markets next year, PandoDaily reports). It also offers discounted office tools.

The concept is easy to mock. How could anyone possibly do work with the glare of a computer battling the glare of the sun, or concentrate when there are cocktail waitresses running around serving startup teams under cabanas?

But if you’ve ever been an entrepreneur or seen one at work, you can see why someone is trying to invent a luxury work space.

Being an entrepreneur is lonely. Many founders don’t see the light of day for multiple days on end. Sometimes, they forget to eat altogether they’re working so hard. If Poolsidepreneur can somehow turn the phony-sounding idea into a productive alternative to a windowless office, it could be a good alternative for many founders, even if it’s just for a day or two per week.

Here’s the complete description of Poolsidepreneurs.

Poolsidepreneurs is an exclusive, members only club that offers entrepreneurs access to private pools, lounges, and meeting rooms at hotels around the country as a place to work. We want you — our moving and shaking business owners, consultants and freelancers — to get out of your office (or home) and slip away to a relaxing environment where the creative juices flow and glittering pools and cocktail waitresses abound. Although our cheekily name “Poolsidepreneurs” does indicate access to hotel pools, it is far from the only benefit we offer our members. In addition to poolside workspace, we offer:

Discounts on business products and services

Networking events and access to educational seminars

Access to hotel amenities and meeting spaces

And many more benefits that are in the works!

Consider us your luxury pop up office. You’ll gain access to a discreet, upscale solution for mobile workspace and for leveraging your network and professional persona in a luxe setting with amenities that are not met at modern co-working spaces or virtual offices. Quite Simply: We give you the workspace you deserve.

