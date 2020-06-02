Amazon is selling a motorised pool float that lets you effortlessly move around the water

- Amazon is selling a motorised pool tube that is controlled with a joystick.
- The PoolCandy Tube Runner is available to purchase for $US130 on Amazon and other online retailers.
- The inflatable tube lets you move in any direction, including 360-degree spins.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Going for a swim in the pool just got a lot more interesting.
The same brand behind the motorised pool float that went viral in 2019 is now selling a similar inner tube on Amazon.
PoolCandy’s Tube Runner is an inflatable pool float that can be controlled with a joystick. It was designed to move in any direction, including 360-degree spins.
According to the product description, the tube features a 66-watt motor that activates at the touch of a button and has a 3-blade propeller that is fully enclosed behind a protective safety grill.
The tube uses six D batteries, is recommended for ages 14 and up, and handles up to 250 pounds. It also comes with a built-in cup holder and two handles.
At the time of writing, the tube was available to purchase on Amazon,PoolCandy, and Hammacher Schlemmer. Just use an air pump to blow the float up, insert the batteries, and you should be all set to move around the pool or lake.
- Read more:
- Target is selling outdoor waterbeds with built-in sprinklers, and they’re perfect for people who don’t have a pool
- Target is selling new pool floats shaped like a llama, sloth, and baby narwhal, and they are perfect for summer
- This giant cabana pool float fits 4 people and has an ice cooler for your drinks and snacks
- You can buy an 18-foot aeroplane pool float that fits up to 6 people
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.