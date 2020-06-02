Amazon is selling a motorised pool float that lets you effortlessly move around the water

Amazon The PoolCandy float is available to purchase for $US130.

Amazon is selling a motorised pool tube that is controlled with a joystick.

The PoolCandy Tube Runner is available to purchase for $US130 on Amazon and other online retailers.

The inflatable tube lets you move in any direction, including 360-degree spins.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Going for a swim in the pool just got a lot more interesting.

The same brand behind the motorised pool float that went viral in 2019 is now selling a similar inner tube on Amazon.

PoolCandy’s Tube Runner is an inflatable pool float that can be controlled with a joystick. It was designed to move in any direction, including 360-degree spins.

Amazon The product description said this tube can be used in the pool, lake, or river.

According to the product description, the tube features a 66-watt motor that activates at the touch of a button and has a 3-blade propeller that is fully enclosed behind a protective safety grill.

Amazon The motorised pool tube has 360-degree movement.

The tube uses six D batteries, is recommended for ages 14 and up, and handles up to 250 pounds. It also comes with a built-in cup holder and two handles.

At the time of writing, the tube was available to purchase on Amazon,PoolCandy, and Hammacher Schlemmer. Just use an air pump to blow the float up, insert the batteries, and you should be all set to move around the pool or lake.

Amazon The tube comes with two handles and a built-in cup holder.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.