This poodle had her leg amputated after abuse -- but now she's living the high life

Paula the poodle lived 12-years with an abusive and neglectful owner, resulting in the amputation of her back left leg. After the state finally intervened and removed Paula from her harmful owner, she was brought to the Amanda Foundation in Beverly Hills, where she was adopted by the loving Nelson family.

Today, Paula lives like a queen. Follow her adventures on Instagram @PaulasBucketList.

Story by Aly Weisman and editing by Ben Nigh

