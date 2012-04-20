Ponzi Schemer Scott Rothstein's Decadent Waterfront Florida Mansion Was Just Sold For $5.1 Million

Lisa Du
Scott Rothstein mansion

When former Florida lawyer Scott was accused of running a $1.2 billion Ponzi scheme by selling stakes in fake lawsuits involving sexual harassment in 2010, he had give up a majority of his assets to the government.One of those  “main assets” was his six-bedroom, seven-bathroom mansion in Ft. Lauderdale and Rothstein shared with his wife. The government managed to unload the property to another company for $10 million, and it went on the market for around $5 million.

Today, the Sun Sentinel reported that the house has been sold for $5.1 million. The broker on the sale described the buyer as a “quiet, private person.”

Though the mansion is completely empty, the interior decorations and style really show off what a decadent life the Ponzi schemer lived.

The entrance, its pretty snazzy.

Here's the back of the house, check out the the balconies and snazzy pool.

Also, the house is right on the water, here's a map of the geography of the mansion.

The kitchen.

A room with a fire place

We were shocked by these pillars in the house.

A dining room, perhaps?

This room might lead out to the back of the house.

Bathe in luxury.

Wash your hands in luxury.

Every room is very decadent.

The house certainly isn't short of chandeliers.

Now check out...

