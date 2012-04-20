Ponzi Schemer Scott Rothstein's Decadent Waterfront Florida Mansion Was Just Sold For $5.1 Million

Photo: www.ellimanflorida.com

When former Florida lawyer Scott was accused of running a $1.2 billion Ponzi scheme by selling stakes in fake lawsuits involving sexual harassment in 2010, he had give up a majority of his assets to the government.One of those “main assets” was his six-bedroom, seven-bathroom mansion in Ft. Lauderdale and Rothstein shared with his wife. The government managed to unload the property to another company for $10 million, and it went on the market for around $5 million.



Today, the Sun Sentinel reported that the house has been sold for $5.1 million. The broker on the sale described the buyer as a “quiet, private person.”

Though the mansion is completely empty, the interior decorations and style really show off what a decadent life the Ponzi schemer lived.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.