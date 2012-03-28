Pontiflex Becomes An Entirely Mobile Business, Launches New Self-Serve Ad Platform For Small Businesses

Photo: Pontiflex

Pontiflex, a Brooklyn-based ad network founded in 2008, has launched a mobile self-serve ad platform called AdLeads.A few hundred small businesses in and national advertisers in a dozen countries already use the system. About 20,000 more are backlogged. It’s a cost per signup model rather than cost per click.



Pontiflex spent all of last year lining up partnerships with apps in preparation for this launch. Its new product helps advertisers geo-target their campaigns across 1 billion monthly mobile impressions. Pontiflex is the mobile ad server for apps like Geocoupons and Where’s My Droid.

Right now, advertisers can’t target by demographic on the mobile self-serve platform, but that feature will be rolling out soon, says Lasker. They can choose their cost per signup. It’s a bidding process, much like Google AdSense.

While Pontiflex began as a web-based ad server, Lasker says his company is now entirely mobile with the exception of a few legacy web partnerships. The switch to mobile made sense monetarily. “We’ve had as many sign ups this year as in the history of the company with more than triple the revenue,” Lasker told us in May.

The company has about 60 employees world wide and it recently took over a bigger office.

