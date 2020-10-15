The 16th century English estate that inspired 'Wuthering Heights' is for sale for $1.29 million

Strutt & Parker The literary haven sees writers and book fans heading for a Brontë-style getaway.

Ponden Hall, which is said to be the inspiration for Emily Brontë’s “Wuthering Heights,” is on sale for £1 million ($US1.29 million).

Located in the heart of “Brontë Country” in West Yorkshire, England, the property dates back to the 1500s and sits on four acres of land.

One of its 10 bedrooms has a small single-paned window, said to be the inspiration for where Cathy’s ghost was spotted in “Wuthering Heights.”

Ponden Hall is currently a popular bed and breakfast.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

If gothic romanticism and foggy English moors are your thing, the location that is said to have inspired Emily BrontÃ«’s “Wuthering Heights,” Ponden Hall, is now up for sale.

Located in Haworth in West Yorkshire, England, the picturesque country estate is a literary haven with a historical connection to the BrontÃ« family who visited the grounds often. It’s said that its interiors are widely accepted as the inspiration for the novel’s Thrushcross Grange, as well as the mansion found in Anne BrontÃ«’s “The Tenant of Wildfeld Hall.”

According to the Ponden Hall website, the BrontÃ« sisters first encountered the property in 1824 during the great “Crow Hill Bog Burst” mudslide and took refuge there.

In fact, there is a little pocket of West Yorkshire that is known as “BrontÃ« Country,” which is home to numerous locations that are found in their novels, as well as Haworth, where the BrontÃ« family lived.

Strutt & Parker Many of the interiors of Ponden Hall are referenced in ‘Wuthering Heights,’ including the window where Cathy’s ghost was spotted.

Spanning over a generous four acres, the estate boasts an impressive 10 bedrooms, annexes, seven bathrooms, and two living rooms. One of the many impressive features includes the 24-foot master bedroom with en-suite shower room.

The master bedroom is also home to a tiny single-paned window, said to be Emily BrontÃ«’s inspiration for where Cathy’s ghost was spotted in “Wuthering Heights,” according to the property’s website.

Outside, Ponden Hall is surrounded by gardens, seated areas, and private terraces. Parts of the property have existed since the mid-1500s, with the house itself built in the early 1600s.

The house is currently an award-winning bed and breakfast welcoming countless writers looking for some bookish inspiration. The estate is also popular among literary fans and those who enjoy everything the English countryside has to offer.

The property is listed by London-based Strutt & Parker and is currently accepting offers above Â£1 million ($US1.29 million).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.