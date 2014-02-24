Sony's $US100 Million 'Pompeii' Is A Huge Box-Office Bomb

“Game of Thrones” star Kit Harington was not a huge box-office draw.

Sony’s new release this weekend, “Pompeii,” bombed this weekend making $US10 million.

The disaster flick cost an estimated $US100 million.

Can’t say we didn’t see this one coming.

The Paul W.S. Anderson (“Resident Evil”) film received mostly poor reviews being referred to as “Titanic” meets lava by The Wrap.

The marketing for the film was never that appealing.

It’s tough to sell a movie where viewers already know the film’s ending from its title. Anyone who knows basic history knows that (spoiler) the Roman city was destroyed by Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD.

It also didn’t help the film was marketed as “Pompeii in 3D” as opposed to simply “Pompeii.” No need for the repetitiveness in the title. “Gravity” wasn’t called “Gravity in IMAX.”

When a film is marketed as “in 3D” it usually sends across a message to audiences that the film is only available in that more expensive format.

Instead, “The Lego Movie” easily topped the box office for a third weekend in a row with another $US31.5 million bringing its worldwide total to $US275.7 million.

