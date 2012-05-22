Pom Loses FTC Ruling About Deceptive Ads But Is Saying It Won—Here's Today's Ad Brief

Photo: www.flickr.com

A federal judge has ruled that Pom Wonderful, which creates the popular pomegranate juice, has used deceptive advertising when listing the juice’s supposed health benefits against serious diseases. The judge was particularly displeased with an ad shilling Pom as an “antioxidant superhero” that fights heart disease-causing agents. This could lead to fines of up to $16,000 per incident. On the bright side for Pom, the judge didn’t think that all of the ads the FTC took issue with were actually deceptive (just a lot of them). Thus, Pom is playing this off as a victory and has released an all-caps statement that reads, “COURT AFFIRMS POM’S RIGHT TO INFORM THEIR CONSUMERS OF PRODUCTS’ HEALTH BENEFITS.”Publicis Groupe has aligned two of its agencies in France—Saatchi & Saatchi and Duke—to create saatchi&saatchi duke.



MillerCoors is now shilling fruity brews. The new beverages include coconut water-infused malt Coco Breve and Redd’s Apple Ale (apple-flavored beer). A MillerCoors marketing director told Ad Age that the drinks were made to woo millennials and were created “with Whole Foods in mind.”

Hulu has added 10 new series to its roster, and they sound pretty funny.

Mullen is opening an office in San Francisco.

Dartmouth has a new website thanks to Digital Pulp.

