There’s a ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ actress in ‘The Suicide Squad’ you probably missed hiding in plain sight

One of these ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ actors shows up in ‘The Suicide Squad.’ Marvel

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for “The Suicide Squad.”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” actress Pom Klementieff has a small cameo in the DC movie.

You can catch her dancing front and center the moment the squad walk into a bar.

“The Suicide Squad” contains a few actors from James Gunn‘s previous Marvel franchise, “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

But there’s one “Guardians” actress you may miss on a first watch of the new DC movie.

Pom Klementieff, who plays Mantis in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” and Marvel’s Infinity Saga, has a small cameo in “The Suicide Squad.”

If you didn’t notice Klementieff, you can catch her right before the film’s one hour mark when the squad heads to the bar in Corto Maltese.

Did you notice this is Pom Klementieff? Warner Bros., Marvel Studios

“When they come into La Gatita Amable, there’s a dancing girl at the front of all the dancing girls wearing a macrame outfit who’s doing all the dance moves. It’s Pom Klementieff from “Guardians of the Galaxy [Vol. 2],” Gunn told Variety.

Gunn said no one mentioned Klementieff’s cameo to him while doing press for the film.

“Not a single person has brought it up, and I’m like, “What is going on?” She’s in a close up,” Gunn said. “It’s not subtle!”

Klementieff isn’t seen in one frame of the film.

The actress is seen from a few different angles as she dances alongside other woman on the bar’s stage.

Pom Klementieff is seen in ‘The Suicide Squad.’ DC / Warner Bros.

“I talked to Pom the other day – I’m like, have people been asking you? She’s like, yeah, a couple people. But she’s just not being recognized,” Gunn said. “I’m like, what is going on? I can’t believe it!”

In addition to Klementieff, Michael Rooker, Sylvester Stallone, and Sean Gunn are three more “Guardians” actors to appear in “The Suicide Squad.” They’re just a few of the many actors who have been in both DC and Marvel movies.

“The Suicide Squad” is in theaters and streaming on HBO Max now. You can read our review here.