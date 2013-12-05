Why Polyvore Employees Give Away Their Bonuses

If someone gave you $US500 to spend on your colleagues, what would you buy them?

At online shopping site Polyvore, that’s not a hypothetical. To cultivate company culture, CEO Jess Lee instituted a simple and clever twist on employee performance prizes. Instead of giving top performers cash to spend on themselves, Polyvore awards winners $US500 to buy anything they choose for their colleagues.

Past employees have spent the money on a foosball table, a food truck for lunch, a Scotch-tasting party, and a large beanbag chair, Lee told New York Times columnist Adam Bryant.

“Sure, it’s easy to argue that the employees might prefer having the cash themselves,” Bryant writes in a recent post on LinkedIn. “But for startups and other fast-growing companies, it’s a smart approach that can help foster a company’s unique culture.”

Want your business advice featured in Instant MBA? Submit your tips to [email protected]. Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.