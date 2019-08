Polygons is an origami-like measuring spoon that can fold into four different measuring spoons — and lays flat when it’s not in use. The company recently launched a Kickstarter¬†for the spoon, and as of October 19th had already passed its $10,000 goal — by more than $300,000.

