Polycom Smashes Earnings Estimates, Stock Up 9% After Hours

Polycom, which makes videoconferencing hardware, just posted Q4 earnings, and they’re way better than Wall Street expected.The company’s non-GAAP EPS was $0.41 per share, ahead of expectations of $29 per share. Revenue was $407 milion, slightly ahead of expectations of $401 million.



The stock is up 8% after hours.

The company credited hot sales of its RealPresence products.

Polycom is a big Microsoft partner, making hardware handsets for Lync, Microsoft’s video chat and voice-over-IP software, which can be used to replace traditional phone systems. Microsoft told Business Insider that Lync revenue was up 30% from the previous year in Microsoft’s most recent quarter, so that might have helped Polycom as well.

