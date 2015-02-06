There's a 'Poltergeist' remake out this summer and the first trailer is absolutely terrifying

The trailer for the remake of the classic 80s horror movie “Poltergeist” just dropped, and it actually looks pretty scary.

Steven Spielberg, who produced the 1982 original, is absent from the production. Giving it some extra credibility is the involvement of producer Sam Raimi, who directed the horror classic “Evil Dead” and its sequels.

The remake is helmed by Gil Kenan, whose previous credits include the animated, Spielberg-produced horror- comedy “Monster House” and the little-seen sci-fi adaptation “City of Ember, ” which co-starred Bill Murray.

The remake of “Poltergeist” is scheduled for release on July 24.

