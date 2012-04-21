The Polo Tycoon Who Adopted His Girlfriend Will Pay $46 Million For DUI Death

WPBF screenshot



John Goodman, the Florida millionaire who founded the International Polo Club in Palm Beach, will pay a $46 million civil settlement to the parents of a 23-year-old who was killed in a drunk driving accident allegedly caused by Goodman, according to ABC News.The divorced parents of the man, Scott Wilson, will each receive $23 million.

According to ABC, the amount had been kept under wraps but was disclosed in a motion for a bond filed earlier this week.

A Florida jury found Goodman, who was driving a $200,000 Bentley at the time of the crash, guilty of DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide last month. He’s scheduled to be sentenced in late April.

Goodman made headlines in February when he adopted his 42-year-old girlfriend in an effort to protect his fortune from being seized in the Wilsons’ lawsuit.

